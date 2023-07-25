Pregnant TV star Kourtney Kardashian appeared in a suit of the Russian brand Sorelle

American TV star, businesswoman Kourtney Kardashian starred in a suit of the Russian brand Sorelle. The corresponding pictures appeared on the brand’s Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

In the posted photos, the 44-year-old pregnant celebrity poses in a silver outfit, consisting of a maxi-length skirt and a jacket with long flared sleeves. At the same time, her image is complemented by a small bag to match the set and sunglasses.

On the official website of the manufacturer, the cost of this outfit is 36.6 thousand rubles.

Kardashian is not the first time trying on things mentioned brand. In February, the TV star published pictures from the shooting of an advertisement for intimate health gummies, which the businesswoman developed herself. In the posted photos, Kardashian poses in a black leather trench coat, decorated with a deep neckline and a long hem.