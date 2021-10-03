ShowbytesShort updates from the stars on social media: we love it. In the Showbytes section, the show editors scour the web for the craziest, most beautiful and striking posts by famous Dutch people and celebrities. This article is updated throughout the day.











Georgina Verbaan was busy painting herself, but her daughter thought there was something missing: color.



Say the word Glamor to the pregnant Kimberley Clover and she immediately knows what to do.



The sun has been exchanged for rain, but Katja Schuurman hopes for peace.



Anna Nooshin seems to prefer tea, but is curious about what her followers like.



Family is for Estavana Polman everything, as is once again apparent from a cute snapshot with her grandmother and daughter, whom she calls her ‘hearts’.



Wendy van Dijk is very proud that her daughter has completed her first jumping competition, but secretly she was a bit terrified.



A back-in-time moment with Jim Bakkum and Ali b., who, according to Bakkum, were already gangsters at the time.



You need Claudia de Breij not to ask how she experienced her first performance in a long time. Her face speaks volumes.



Yolanthe Cabau dreams away at the view of her house and to top it off she throws a love quote into the world.



On this gloomy, rainy day Quinty Trustfull and daughter Moise especially need a lot of color.



Singer Shary-An and her partner bring some atmosphere into the house with this cheerful dance video.



Dad-to-be Dave Roelvink is very proud of his pregnant girlfriend Jazzlyn.



