Famous Instagram blogger Emily Mitchell has passed away at 16 weeks pregnant, reports E! Online…

According to the portal, the woman lost consciousness during breakfast. Despite the efforts of the doctors, attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The doctors have not yet been able to establish the cause of the sudden death.

Emily Mitchell blogged about family life. 143 thousand people followed her official Instagram page.

It is known that the 36-year-old woman was pregnant with her fifth child. Shortly before the tragedy, she announced that she was going to have a cesarean section.

Recall that last fall, a blogger from Russia Daria Kanova died in China.