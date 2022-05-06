The conditions of the little one would be very serious

Tragedy in Palermo. A woman in the eighth month of pregnancy died at homeafter having warned a sickness. The doctors could not do anything to save her life, but they tried everything to save the baby she was carrying. The baby was born by caesarean sectionbut his health conditions are currently very serious.

Photo source from Pixabay

The 38-year-old woman was pregnant. She had already reached the eighth month of pregnancy. She suddenly she fell ill while she was in her house in via Antonio in Palermo, Sicily. To alert 118 it was the husband of the woman, who was with her when she fell ill.

According to what was told by the man, still in shock for what happened, the 38-year-old partner was at home and suddenly she felt bad. The woman passed out and she collapsed to the ground and he immediately called rescuers in hopes that she could recover.

The doctors immediately reached the house in via Antonio Vian in Palermo and tried to revive her in every way, but unfortunately there was nothing more for her to do. The 118 rescuers have nothing left to do but record the woman’s death.

The ambulance nevertheless took his body to the Buccheri La Ferla hospital in Palermo in an attempt to at least save the child that she carried in her womb. In the hospital, doctors performed an emergency caesarean on the woman’s body to deliver the baby.

Photo source from Pixabay

Woman in the eighth month of pregnancy who died at home: we investigate to understand the causes of sudden death

The child that the woman, who died at 38 of an illness at home, carried in her womb was born at the Buccheri La Ferla Hospital. His condition appeared serious right away, but she has lost his life he too shortly after.

Photo source from Pixabay

The Carabinieri have started some investigations to understand the causes of the death of the 38-year-old pregnant in the eighth month of pregnancy.