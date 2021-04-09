Margarita Albornoz denounced that the Formosa Police wanted to force her to sign a paper in which she claimed to have received money to pretend that she was pregnant in a TN journalistic production, in exchange for being able to receive medical attention and be operated on her gallbladder.

Albornoz is a relative of one of the pregnant women who gave her testimony in TN. His complaint arises after a smear campaign and fake news against the journalistic investigation that showed how a group of pregnant women from Formosa hid in the mountains to prevent the province’s Police from transferring them against their will to an isolation center, where they performed a cesarean section and then They were forced to remain in isolation for 14 days without being in contact with their babies.

It is that in El Potrillo, 700 kilometers from the capital of Formosa, many pregnant women from aboriginal communities They hide in the mountains so that the Gildo Insfrán police do not take them and deliver them in a hospital and then separate them from their babies.

.The provincial government never clarified the reason why the troops were taking these women. One possibility was that they did it to swab them, so they were immediately isolated in the preventive accommodation centers that Insfrán implemented. However, no official voice confirmed that version.

On the contrary, the provincial government stated that it was a fake news from TN to destabilize Gildo Insfrán. In the same vein, the attorney general of the Superior Court of Justice of Formosa, Sergio López, initiated an investigation with the Las Lomitas prosecutor, along with a public hearing, on the basis of which he argued that the content of the report was false and assured that the victims were paid to make these statements.

“These journalists from Buenos Aires accompanied the women and had offered 5,000 pesos for those who wanted to participate in that program, of what they themselves defined as a montage,” said attorney López in radio statements. And he added that the investigation was carried out by the Gendarmerie, precisely so that the suspected police do not intervene in the journalistic investigation.

Various public figures they spread that fake news, which sought to delegitimize the work that accounted for the serious human rights violations in Formosa. Among them are the journalist Nancy Pazos, the national deputy Gabriela Cerruti and the senator José Mayans, both from the Frente de Todos.

However, the investigation carried out by the journalistic team headed by Paula Bernini It was not the first to expose the drama of pregnant women in the mountains. In February, a report from the Diocesan Aboriginal Pastoral Team and four other entities in the area had already warned of the case of a mother whose newborn son was taken away in the province.

“A newborn, separated from her parents,” is the title of the complaint from the Aboriginal Pastoral, where the case of Emiliana Paz tells, that on January 22 she was referred from the Hospital of El Potrillo to the Hospital of Ingeniero Juárez, where they performed a cesarean section and took her baby to the city of Formosa, separating her from her parents. “We denounce the systematic mistreatment of indigenous peoples” and “the violation of the right of newborns to be with their mother,” stated the human rights defenders.

In the same vein, the president of Formosa’s radicalism, Martín Hernández, denounced before the Justice three cases of four babies that they were taken to the city of Formosa “without the consent of their parents, that they did not even know what had happened to their children, that they lived through moments of anguish and uncertainty without knowing where their children were.”

In that judicial complaint, Hernández asked that the cases of Emiliana Paz be investigated, along with those of the son Marianela Marino had and the twins of Delia Manuel, all of them from the Wichi communities of Formosa.

Look also