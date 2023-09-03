He killed the pregnant girl because she refused to have an abortion and wanted to keep that baby: she was found dead in the car

The horrible story comes from Stanford, Florida. A pregnant girl 18-year-old lost her life at the hands of her boyfriend. Her body was found in a car. Unfortunately for her and her baby there was now nothing they could do.

The police immediately launched an investigation and found out who was the perpetrator of the crime. The twenty-one year old boyfriend, Donovan Faisontook the life of his 18-year-old girlfriend Kaylin Fiengobecause she was refused to abort. He didn’t want to be a father and so he got rid of the girl and the baby that was growing in her womb.

The 21-year-old was tracked down after 10 months of investigations and is now in prison. From the reconstruction of the crime, it emerged that the boy had met the eighteen-year-old at Coastline Park. During an argument, he has opened fire against the future mother and then left her lifeless inside his car.

It was a Stanford police patrol officer who did the sad discovery. The police chief stated:

After almost 10 months of in-depth investigations, today we have reached a fixed point. Our investigators ensured that every possible piece of evidence was processed and analyzed in order to bring Kaylin’s killer to justice.

The pregnant girl wanted to keep the baby

Kaylin was 3 months pregnant. Since the beginning of the pregnancy, daily discussions had arisen between the two, as told by friends and family. The reason was always the same, he wanted her miscarriedbut the girl wanted to keep that baby and become a mother. The 18-year-old was already a mother to a one-year-old boy named Ace: