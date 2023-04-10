The presenter took her followers by surprise with a completely unexpected gender reveal

Mariangela Masiello

Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius they prepared a beautiful Easter surprise for their fans: the DAZN presenter, in fact, shared on her Instagram profile videos and photos of a family party organized for announce the gender of the baby on the way.

Pregnant Diletta Leotta announces the sex of her first child — A real one gender reveal party organized in the presence of the whole family: “Easter Surprises” reads the caption of the post shared by the presenter. Nothing is left to chance: in the carousel of photos you can see a cake decorated with a drawing that portrays future parents together with a stork carrying an all-pink bundle. Not only that, Diletta Leotta and Loris Karius hug each other tightly, smiling and visibly amused, in the midst of a blaze of pale pink balloons. And, if all the clues scattered in the post weren’t still enough to guess the gender of the baby on the way, the confirmation comes in a video in which the whole family of the DAZN presenter welcomes the cake “for the little cousin who is coming”. So it’s official: Diletta Leotta and her boyfriend Loris Karius will be parents of a baby girl. See also F1 | Alonso pushes retirement away: "I feel better than the others"

the announcement of the pregnancy — The journalist and TV presenter had made the pregnancy news in late March, through a video posted on social media together with partner Loris Karius. “We have to tell you something…but do you already know? We explode with joy! Me and my belly. Soon we’ll be three!” the two had communicated, immediately arousing the clamor of the web. A couple of days later, while the couple was still on holiday in Dubai, just before leaving again, Diletta Leotta then published the first “official” photo of the just mentioned tummy of a future mother: “First holiday together” he wrote in the caption of the post, on the beach with the skyscrapers of Dubai in the background.

dress rehearsal from mom — Diletta Leotta was a guest of Pius and Amedeo for the third and final installment of Happy Evening – All Inclusive. For the occasion, the Apulian comic duo, after having seated the sports journalist in an armchair, proposed to the presenter of do a “dress rehearsal” as a mom, to better prepare for the birth of the first child. Armed with a stroller, doll and changing table, Diletta Leotta, guided by Pio and Amedeo, learned to change diapers, use the bieberon And sing a lullaby to the newborn. See also Sarri: "A fundamental building for us, but it could accelerate recovery"