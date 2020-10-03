The incident of gang rape and barbata in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, is once again angry across the country. In such a situation, Bollywood celebs are also sharing their reactions to this issue through social media. This episode has now written a long post on Instagram by Abhanetri Anushka Sharma, which has come in quite a lot of headlines. In her post, Anushka Sharma has posted a post about the insecurity of women in these cases. With this, he has also given his opinion on the gender of his upcoming child.

Anushka said on the injury of Danke that it is wrong to consider being a boy the privilege or prestige of the society. He wrote, ‘Of course, there is no more value than being a girl, but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed unfairly and with a very old-fashioned view. The thing that is privileged is that you give proper care to your boy so that he respects the girls. It is your responsibility as a parent towards the society. Therefore, do not consider it a privilege.

He wrote- ‘Gender of the child does not make you privileged or respected but it is really your responsibility towards society that you give your son such a feeling that a woman feels safe here’. He was angry at the case. He posted on Instagram and wrote- ‘It was just a short time and we are hearing about another heartbreaking brutal rape. Who are those demons who think about destroying the life of an innocent ‘.

Significantly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are ready to welcome their first child. In this phase of pregnancy, Anushka is in Dubai with her husband cricketer Virat Kohli. Recently, Anushka Sharma also came in quite a lot of headlines when she targeted Sunil Gavaskar for a particular comment.