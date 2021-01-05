Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying a pregnancy period. This month a small guest is coming to their house. Pregnancy glow is clearly visible on Anushka’s face in photos going viral on social media. Recently, the actress shared a photo with her furry friend Pet Dog. In this photo, Anushka Sharma is lying on the ground, along with a furry friend also closes his eyes.

In the year 2020, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli gave the news of pregnancy. While sharing the photo, Anushka wrote in the caption, “Me and my friend, we are both serial chillers of the house.” In the photo you can see that both of them are seen relaxing.

Recently, Anushka Sharma did a photoshoot while flaunting baby bump. Along with this, he also talked about pregnancy and baby. Anushka said in an interview to Vogue magazine, ‘I believe that it should be the decision of the child whether he wants to join social media or not. No child should be made special compared to others. It is also difficult for big people to deal with this thing. It will be difficult, but we are going to do the same. ‘

Anushka Sharma said that she will educate the child to show respect to everyone. He said that I have got to learn the same thing from my parents and I would like to teach my child the same. Anushka Sharma, who is going to give birth to the baby in January, said that I and Virat Kohli have decided that we will not allow the child to deteriorate. The actress said that Virat Kohli and I have many similarities. So, I think we will get the benefit.

The actress said, ‘Your upbringing determines how you see the world. I come from a progressive background. In our family, love has been before how you respect people. You have to maintain those values. We would not like to let the child’s habits deteriorate. ‘

Anushka Sharma said about the upbringing of the child that we will not fall into the duty of mother and father. We will move forward as a family. It is important for us that the child progresses in a balanced environment. Please tell that Anushka Sharma has also said to return to work by May or June. She says that she will try to create a balance between family and work.