Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is four months pregnant and at the moment she is enjoying her pregnancy a lot. The second quarter of Anushka’s pregnancy is going on and pictures of Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli are seen on social media.

While giving the news of pregnancy, Virat and Anushka had told that their child will be born in January 2021. According to this, Anushka is pregnant for four months.

Fourth month of pregnancy Symptoms such as headaches, morning sickness and mood swings go away in the fourth month of pregnancy. Freud craving may occur at this time. The second trimester is very good and is enjoyed by women. During this time, the baby grows the most, so pregnant women should take great care of their diet in this month.

Iron rich diet Blood volume increases in the fourth month, so add iron-rich items to your diet for more iron supply. Eat meats, fish, tofu, soybeans, whole grains such as brown rice, nuts, green leafy vegetables like spinach, bananas, eggs and dry fruits.

Fiber stuff Digestion is slowed by the progesterone hormone in the fourth month of pregnancy. The uterus also starts growing to give the baby space. It causes constipation. Eat a fiber-rich diet to avoid constipation. Eat oatmeal, bran, barley, flax seeds, almonds, pistachios, broccoli, corn, peas, raspberries, strawberries, figs, apples and bananas. All these things have abundant fiber.

Calcium Calcium is very important for the development of strong baby bones. Bananas, milk, yogurt, cheeses, broccoli, okra and almonds contain high amounts of calcium.

Zinc and vitamin c Zinc contains the essential elements that make up protein, and zinc is essential for the healthy development of the infant's nervous system and immune system. Zinc is found in spinach, whiteworms, mushrooms, pumpkins, nuts, chicken and beans. Vitamin C is very important to absorb iron in the body. Green and red capsicum, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and green vegetables are rich in vitamin C.

Omega fatty acids Omega-3 fatty acids are very important for the development of fetal eyes and brain. Omega 6 is very important for heart health, correct development of reproductive system, skin, hair and bones. Foods rich in omega fatty acids include vegetable oil, salmon, soybeans, walnuts and almonds, chia seeds and flax seeds.