Anushka Sharma’s sixth month is going on and her pregnancy glow is clearly visible on her face. Pregnant Anushka keeps sharing her pictures on social media, which gets a lot of love from fans.

Anushka is in Dubai these days and from there she has shared some pictures of herself sitting under the sun. In pregnancy, it is necessary to get sunlight, because the body gets vitamin D from it. But do you know how long one should sit in the sun during pregnancy?

Anushka Sharma’s Sun Bathing Actress Anushka Sharma has shared some of her pictures on Facebook, in which she is seen taking sunshine. In these pictures, Anushka is wearing a jumpsuit and her pregnancy glow is clearly visible on her face. On the caption of her post, Anushka wrote, “Plenty of incense pockets”.

How much sun should a pregnant woman take Pregnant women as well as mothers who breastfeed the child must also take sunshine during the day. This does not mean that you should be sitting outside in the sun all day. This increases the risk of skin cancer. Just 10 minutes of sunlight a day is enough for a pregnant woman.

What time should i take Vitamin D is very important for the development of pregnant woman and baby and sunlight is its natural and best source. It is not that you can take sunshine at any time of the day. It is best to take sun after 10 in the morning and before 3 in the afternoon. If you also want to take sunshine like Anushka Sharma, then follow this time.

Anushka also followed Anushka posted her photo after 10 pm taking incense. This means that Anushka also knows what is the right time to take incense and she is following this time.

What happens when you get sunshine in pregnancy A pregnant woman can take incense. Taking sunlight is very good for the body, because sunlight helps us to make vitamin D. It strengthens the healthy development of the baby and the bones of the mother. It is very important for the bones to be strong for delivery, as the bones can become weak during delivery.