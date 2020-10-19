Anushka’s pregnancy weight Recently, Anushka came to cheer Virat during a match and during this, her pregnancy weight showed. Earlier Anushka was quite thin, but now she has gained a lot of weight in the sixth month of pregnancy. Let us know how much weight should be gained in the sixth week of pregnancy.

Reason for weight gain in sixth month In the sixth month, due to excessive water retention, the pregnant woman’s weight increases significantly. At the same time, due to the rapid development of the baby, this month also increases weight. This month of the second trimester of pregnancy changes the body a lot. Also read: Take vitamin C in the sixth month of pregnancy

How much weight gain in sixth month The infant growing in the womb develops rapidly in the sixth month, which increases the body weight of a pregnant woman. In many cases four to five kilos of weight can be gained in a single month. The stomach becomes quite large and the face also looks full. The reason for this is excessive water retention. Also read: Anushka Sharma’s sixth month is going on, know how big the baby is in this month

What to do pregnant women In the sixth month, swelling in the legs and legs bothers and the effect of increasing weight also causes pain in the legs. In such a situation, do some walks and walks. Apart from this, do not rest bed completely in the sixth month, it is important to keep moving pregnant women.

Weight gain effect Stomach pain may be felt as the uterus is stretched when the uterus is stretched. There may be complaints of bleeding from the gums and there may be pain and cramps in the leg muscles. Sometimes you will feel as if two or three children are pushing on your uterine wall. This is due to the rapid growth of the baby and its being more active. When the baby grows in the womb, he starts to get less space in the uterus, which causes him to push the uterine wall. In such a situation, the fist, elbow, knee and foot of the infant are felt. At the same time, the swelling in the breast and the area around the nipple becomes darker. Weight gain in summer can cause many problems. So it is better that you wear loose and cotton clothes.

What to do At this time you should sit and sleep in the right posture. Do not sit by hanging legs. Always keep the feet elevated while lying down. You can also put pillows under your feet. You can do light exercises on the advice of a doctor. Do not rest too much and do not work too hard. Light exercises can do yoga and breathing exercises. Also read: Weight gain during pregnancy is important, but how much weight?

Anushka Sharma is currently in Dubai with her husband Virat Kohli. Anushka’s sixth month of pregnancy is going on and at this time she has a pregnant glow on her face. Virat went to play IPL in Dubai and during this tournament many pictures of his pregnant wife Anushka are going viral on social media.