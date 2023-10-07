The doctors had told her that to save herself, she would have to have an abortion. But Tasha Kann refused and now she has just a few weeks to live

This mother’s story moved everyone. Tasha Kann she chose to give up her life, just to give her child a chance. She now has only a few weeks left to live, but as she herself has repeatedly reiterated, she has never regretted her choice.

He found out about expecting her second baby. News that brought so much joy to her life and that of her husband. Then one day, everything changed. Everything has been turned upside down.

Tasha Kann started to feel a bad headache and so she lay down on the couch, waiting for it to go away on its own. But before long, she began to feel worse. A strange tingling sensation came to her arms and legs, she could no longer stand. Given her state of pregnancy, the woman got high take to the emergency room.

The doctors immediately subjected her to all the necessary checks and discovered heartbreaking news. Tasha had a mass on her brain, a anaplastic astrocytoma. This is a rare and very aggressive cancer that affects the brain. He needed to undergo surgery immediately and then all the necessary therapies. But she was pregnant and the only way to survive and have a chance of saving herself was abort.

Faced with those words, the woman has I immediately shook my head. She would never take her child’s life to save hers.

That treatment would have given me 5 to 8 years to live. Aborting my baby was never an option for me. Because it goes against God’s will. I knew that if I clung to the Lord and His promises, He would keep my little one safe.

So this mother carried on with her pregnancy and after giving birth she was able to hold her baby in her arms and start thinking about herself.

The cancer was already serious and killing my baby wouldn’t have saved me anyway. After giving birth I started treatment, even though I knew it wouldn’t be the same by now.

In 2023, Tasha discovered she had a gliomatase cerebia primary tumor of the central nervous system.

The doctors had been wrong, that treatment would have been useless for that type of monster, even if I had miscarried. Now chemo and radio don’t work and the years of life have become months.

So this woman went to Texas and startedimmunotherapy. This way you can ease the pain while you enjoy the last days of life with your children and your entire family.