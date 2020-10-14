Bollywood actress Amrita Rao is in the news these days about the news of her pregnancy. Recently she was spotted with her husband RJ Anmol outside a clinic in Khar where she was seen with baby bump. Now Amrita told how her husband RJ Anmol is taking care of her during the pregnancy period.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Amrita Rao said, ‘I eat whatever I feel like, and I think Baby too is very happy with it. Amrita Rao further told that at this time her husband RJ Anmol is working from home, so he cares for them a lot. He spends a lot of time with Amrita. The actress said that Anmol read a chapter of Bhagavad Gita every night for me and baby.

Recently, a source from the Times of India had said that Amrita is enjoying this time of her life very much. Most people are not aware of his pregnancy. Only those close to the couple know about this. She was pregnant before the lockdown and is quite happy. Both Amrita and Anmol live their lives extremely privately. Amrita and Anmol got married in 2016 after dating each other for 7 years. His marriage was attended by family and only close friends.

Significantly, Amrita was last seen in Balasaheb Thackeray’s biopic. In this film, he played the role of Bal Thackeray’s wife Meena Thackeray. In the film, he shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His performance in this film was well appreciated.