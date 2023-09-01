NEW YORK. New episode of violence by the police in the USA. A 21-year-old pregnant African-American woman from Columbus, Ohio, was shot and killed by officers on August 24 outside a grocery store in Blendon Township, along with the baby she was carrying.

The Ohio authorities released the video taken by the agents’ bodycam, which shows the last moments of Ta’Kiya Young’s life. In the video we first see a policeman approaching the car where the young woman was asking her to get out: however, the young woman accelerates towards an officer, who first yells at her to stop and then shoots.