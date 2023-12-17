Sepideh Dolatshahi, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Virginia, is leading the exploration of systems immunology at its crucial stage of development: during pregnancy. Systems immunology is about revealing hidden patterns within the human immune system.

Her research approaches range from computational modeling to systems serology and cutting-edge spatial analysis techniques to study immune interactions between mother and fetus during pregnancy that could subsequently support early life immunity.

The results of the study were published in PLOS Computational Biology.

Pregnancy: here's what the new research explains

Babies are immunocompromised and rely on their mothers' antibodies to protect them from infections. Mothers are vaccinated during pregnancy to help increase and personalize the antibodies passed on to the baby.

While early vaccines such as tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (TDAP) and recently respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have demonstrated surprising success, the number of vaccines available to mothers is limited and children remain vulnerable to many pathogens.

The Dolatshahi lab is working to shed light on how vaccines given to women during pregnancy interact with both their evolving immune systems and the developing placenta to confer immune protection on the baby.

The team's goal is to design personalized vaccination strategies that may be particularly useful for vulnerable patients, such as those with genetic complications or compromised immune systems.

To achieve this goal, Dolatshahi and his colleagues developed the first computerized predictive model of vaccination in pregnancy and antibody transfer to the placenta. This model now serves as a tool to help clinicians and preclinical researchers test different vaccination strategies in silico before embarking on costly and tedious clinical trials, and to shorten the timeframe within which patients could benefit from the resulting immunization protocols.

The placenta is a protective guardian that safeguards the fetus, determining which substances can reach the growing baby. Surprisingly, little is known about the details of how the placenta regulates the passage of antibodies from mother to baby.

To shed light on this process and understand which interactions are responsible for transferring protective antibodies to the baby, Dolatshahi's team is taking a closer look at the important molecules expressed by placental cells and how they work together to transport antibodies.

By examining this specific process using spatial analysis tools, they hope to uncover information that will identify new vaccine targets in pregnancy that will maximize benefit to the baby.

During pregnancy, the mother's immune system is constantly changing, so there is no reason to believe that vaccination during pregnancy should be a one-size-fits-all approach. Dolatshahi and her team hope to uncover key variables that influence the transfer of antibodies to the placenta and that could contribute to population differences.

By defining what causes some children to receive more maternal antibodies than others, Dolatshahi's work will help doctors identify patients who may benefit from vaccines specifically designed to best support their child's immune system. More generally, this investigation will shed light on the biological and socioeconomic factors that make some women more prone to immune-related pregnancy complications.

This research represents a milestone in understanding the nuances of how maternal antibodies cross the placenta and confer protection in newborns, and in uncovering specific immune-related mechanisms of pregnancy complications such as preterm birth and preeclampsia.

Dolatshahi's research lays the foundation for a deeper understanding of the behavior of the immune system during pregnancy, offering a promising trajectory for further progress in this critical area.