Pregnancy is a phase in which women are most cautious and do not miss out on all kinds of prescriptions to give a healthy birth to a child. Many myths and beliefs also emerge in this sequence, behind which there is no scientific logic of any kind. So let’s know which myths you need to avoid:

Sometimes drinking alcohol is fine

Some people believe that there is no harm in drinking one or two drinks of alcohol during pregnancy and it will not make any difference to the child in the stomach. While the fact is that during pregnancy, such habits should be kept away at all costs. The reason for this is that no study has been done on how much alcohol is safe in pregnancy. By drinking alcohol, the child is at risk of FASD or phytal alcohol speculum disorder. This increases the risk of brain or cell damage of the child. There is also a risk of physical disability.

Also eat for a child with a stomach

It is generally heard that people advise pregnant women to eat more so that the child gets full dose. The fact is that a pregnant woman needs only a few calories, so that the child can have support, not the child should eat more during the affair. The correct amount of calories is determined by the woman's length, weight, level of activity and which three-month period of pregnancy is going on. On average, a pregnant woman needs 300 calories extra.

Pregnant women should not take a quick bath

Pregnant women are advised to take precautions regarding bathing and not to bathe early. Hearing this kind of advice from one ear should be removed immediately from the other because there is no basis behind them. Bathing is the best way to keep yourself clean and germ-free. It is considered a good habit that if you take a bath from time to time to keep yourself clean. The only thing to keep in mind is to avoid bathing with very hot water, try to keep the water temperature close to the body temperature.

Stomach size suggests that there will be a son or daughter

It is believed that if your stomach is downwards, then a son will be born and if your stomach looks large from above, then a daughter will be born. It is also said that if the fetus is having a fast heartbeat, then there are signs of being a girl and if the heartbeat is slow, then there can be a boy. Health experts say that the size of the abdomen depends on the body shape of the woman. It depends on the structure of the muscles of the woman and the structure of the uterine muscles, body size, how many children have been born. As far as the fetal heartbeat is concerned, it varies during the period of pregnancy. It also depends on the health and age of the child.

Papaya and pineapple cause miscarriage!

It is generally said that eating papaya and pineapple is at risk of miscarriage or causing much discomfort at the time of childbirth. So, you should avoid eating these fruits during pregnancy. The fact is that the raw papaya contains the latex element chymopapine that is associated with contraction of uterine, and pineapple contains an enzyme bromelain that promotes uterine contraction. This situation happens when you consume these fruits wildly. Surely you will not be dependent on any one or two fruits. At the same time, the average amount of these fruits is also good for health.

Eating saffron and oranges will produce baby blond

Such discussion is common in the country that the color of a child becomes clear by drinking saffron-rich milk or eating oranges. The fact is that the color of the baby is decided on genetic basis and it has nothing to do with any particular type of food.

Do not have sex during pregnancy

It is believed that having sex during pregnancy will be at risk of starting miscarriage or labor. Although doctors do not believe so. Even in pregnancy, sex is considered safe, provided that your partner’s position is such that there is no pressure on the stomach. Within the abdomen, the child is in a protective shield, the amniotic sac, in which he is completely safe. Also, there is a mucus plug in the womb of women which prevents any infection from reaching the baby. However, if a woman has some complications then there may be a risk of premature labor, so such women are advised to abstain from sex.

Eating more butter and butter makes delivery easier

It is also a belief that eating ghee and butter reduces the shrinkage of uterus and softening the uterus does not aggravate labor. Doctors say that normal delivery depends on many factors, in which things like fetal size, baby’s direction and the size of a woman’s hip matter. Eating ghee or butter has nothing to do with normal delivery.

Soon to become pregnant with these health tips



Your skin blossoms during pregnancy

There is also a belief that women’s skin naturally glows more during pregnancy. However, this is partly true. The reason is that the blood flow in the body increases during pregnancy, which provides moisture and nutrition to your skin. Due to the activation of some hormones, the skin starts looking healthy and shiny. However, this is not the case with every woman. The opposite is true with some women.

Do this yoga for problem free pregnancy

Pregnant women should not workout

This perception is found in the wake of the risk of miscarriage or premature labor. At the same time, health experts say that regular, light workouts are considered absolutely safe during pregnancy. One must exercise However, heavy exercise should be avoided and doctor’s advice must be taken.