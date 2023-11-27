There pregnancy and motherhood lead to remodeling of the brain. A research team from the University of Basel has now discovered, through experiments on mice, that different pools of stem cells in the adult brain are activated during pregnancy, which give rise to specific types of neurons in the olfactory bulb.

The results of research were published on Science.

Pregnancy: this is how it reshapes the brain

In the animal kingdom, recognizing offspring by smell ensures that parents can raise their young. The research team led by Professor Fiona Doetsch from the Biozentrum at the University of Basel has now shown in mice that new neurons temporarily form in the olfactory bulb of the brain for this specific purpose. They develop during pregnancy and disappear a few weeks after birth. These new neurons in the mother’s brain allow her to recognize her puppies.

What is the origin of these new neurons? Stem cells are immature cells found in some regions of the adult brain. Doetsch’s group is studying stem cells in the so-called ventricular-subventricular zone in the brains of adult mice, which give rise to neurons that migrate to the olfactory bulb. Their previous work has shown that some of these stem cells are activated by stimuli, such as hunger and satiety, to generate specific types of neurons. However, it was not known whether other states recruited different stem cell pools.

In their new study, the researchers demonstrate that in mice, pregnancy causes the synchronized activation of distinct pools of stem cells, many of which are usually dormant. This leads to the formation of otherwise rarer types of neurons that are temporarily added to the olfactory bulb, the part of the brain that processes information about smell, around the time of birth. These neurons ensure that mothers can recognize their puppies during the early stages of motherhood.

These new neurons have an important role. They make mothers’ sense of smell more sensitive to recognizing puppies. In humans, stem cells are also present in the same area of ​​the brain, although they do not normally produce olfactory bulb neurons after early childhood.

“Some women report changes in their sense of smell during pregnancy,” says first author Dr. Zayna Chaker. “A similar process can also occur in humans with dormant stem cells that are activated in response to pregnancy.”

During gestation, different pools of stem cells in the mother are stimulated at different times to generate temporary waves of neurons. Their migration to the olfactory bulb and their maturation coincide with the end of pregnancy.

“The times are precise. The new neurons are ready just in time for birth,” says Doetsch. “However, they are only needed temporarily and are eliminated when the pups are older and more independent.” The transient recruitment of stem cells in pregnant women therefore prepares the brain for specific needs in anticipation of motherhood.

In future studies, Doetsch’s team wants to investigate which signals trigger transient stem cell recruitment and neurogenesis during pregnancy. It is also not yet clear why and how newly generated neurons are removed from the olfactory bulb, raising the question of whether expectant fathers undergo similar brain remodeling.

These on-demand adaptations of the brain highlight that brain plasticity does not rely only on changing synaptic connections between resident neurons. The dynamic and selective recruitment of distinct pools of adult neural stem cells to form specific subtypes of neurons may play a key role in the brain’s ability to respond to different life experiences.

A large study of more than 360,000 mothers and newborns found an increased risk of low birth weight and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission for babies whose mothers had used cannabis during pregnancy.

The findings are in line with previous research suggesting a connection between prenatal cannabis use and low birth weight babies, and with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ advice that pregnant patients avoid cannabis during pregnancy.

The researchers also discovered a “dose-response” relationship, meaning an increased risk of childhood health risks with more frequent cannabis use.

The analysis used health data from 364,924 children born to Kaiser Permanente Northern California (KPNC) members between January 2011 and July 2020. Of these, 6.2% of the children were exposed to cannabis in utero. Information on cannabis use was obtained from a self-administered prenatal screening questionnaire and a urine toxicology test.

The study found statistically significantly higher odds of low birth weight, small-for-gestational-age babies, preterm births and admission to the neonatal intensive care unit. The article is published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“Our analysis adds new concerns about the risk of preterm birth and NICU admission, which are associated with immediate and highly stressful situations for the family, as well as long-term adverse outcomes for the baby,” the author said principal Lyndsay Avalos, Ph.D., MPH, research scientist in the Kaiser Permanente Research Division.