When does pregnancy start? There is no set time when pregnancy glows. However, when the body undergoes the most changes, it may be more likely to start. This occurs especially in the second trimester of pregnancy. Pregnancy glow goes away after delivery. Although hormones fluctuate in every woman's body in pregnancy, but this does not mean that every woman's skin will glow in pregnancy. If you do not see a pregnancy glow on your face, then it is not a sign of anything wrong.

Due to pregnancy glow The face is believed to be happy due to being happy in pregnancy. Some people even believe that this can also reveal the sex of the baby. Apart from being happy in pregnancy, there are many medical reasons that make skin glowing. The most prominent among these are fluctuations in hormones and blood flow, but there can be other reasons for pregnancy glow.

Increased oil in the skin Some women's sebum glands make more oil. The reason for this is hormonal changes. At the same time, blood volume can also increase as oil becomes more. If you already have oily or combination skin, then the risk increases further. Due to this, there can also be acnes. Skin glowing can also occur due to the formation of more oil with acne.

Skin stretching Due to increased blood flow and skin stretch along with hormonal changes, ie, stretching of the skin, skin also starts to melt in pregnancy.

Heat rashes It is normal to feel hot in pregnancy. Not only hormones, but also due to overweight, the body temperature in pregnancy can increase. This can result in heat rash or hot flashes. Both of these can make the skin glowing.

Already have a skin problem If you already have a skin problem, the symptoms may become more severe during pregnancy. This includes eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis. The skin can be affected due to increased blood flow and hormones. Sometimes the glow of the face is also considered as pregnancy glow.

You believe it or not, but it is a part of pregnancy and there can be many reasons for this pregnancy glow. You will be surprised to know that in the medical field also, pregnancy glo has been talked about. So let’s know what is pregnancy glow and what are the reasons for it?