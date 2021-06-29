Pregnancy France plans to legalize fertility treatments for female couples and single women after a two-year twist

Under current legislation, only heterosexual couples have the right to use medically assisted reproductive techniques.

women who want to become single mothers are set to get fertility treatments for the first time in France, according to the news agency AFP. The French parliament is due to pass a bill on Tuesday.

Under current country legislation, only heterosexuals have the right to use medically assisted reproductive techniques. Female couples and single women have had to travel abroad to obtain fertilization with donated gametes.

President Emmanuel Macronin the government made a bill to expand fertility treatments as early as october 2019, but its adoption will not be voted on until two years later in places after heated debate. According to AFP, the law is now expected to go through.

Macron said in its 2017 presidential election campaign that it welcomes the extension of fertility treatments to female couples and unmarried women.

However, after being elected, Macron repeatedly postponed the change in the law. The delay was possibly due to the large-scale demonstrations in 2013 that followed the acceptance of same-sex marriage.

The majority of French people seem to be in favor of allowing female couples and single female fertility treatments. According to a recent poll by the international research institute Ifop, 67 percent of French people supported the law change.

The amendment addresses a number of issues arising from the increase in the use of fertility treatments in recent years. Under the new law, children fertilized by the donor’s sperm would be able to know the donor’s identity as an adult, for example. Until now, donors in France have been guaranteed the opportunity to remain anonymous.