Often, pregnant women worry about what they should eat so that the baby growing in the womb and their health can remain healthy. A balanced and healthy diet during pregnancy removes your anxiety, but then a problem arises as to what to include in a balanced diet, which will provide rich nutritional value. Experts say that pregnant women should get used to using super food.

Anise

According to experts, digestion has a deep connection with health. Food will digest easily if digestion is good. And when the food is digested easily, the body will get all the necessary nutritious elements without any hindrance. Therefore, to keep digestion properly, fennel may be the first to prove favorable. Symptoms of indigestion such as stomach irritation, gas complaints are often heard during pregnancy. Therefore, the inclusion of fennel in the diet can reduce the symptoms of constipation and indigestion.

Almond

Almond is also called super food. It is a major source of Vitamin E. Consumption of vitamin E increases metabolism and can also be helpful in brain development of an unborn child. Almonds should be consumed daily during pregnancy.

Apricot

This dry fruit is a rich source of iron. Apricots are good for women who control blood sugar levels in a healthy way and for breastfeeding. During pregnancy, women desire more hunger. Consumption of apricots gives satisfaction to desires. In addition, iron supplements should be increased during pregnancy. Pregnant women can fulfill their needs by eating apricots.

Apart from this, other foods can also be used during pregnancy. Foods like milk, yogurt, yogurt, paneer, chhana are suitable for pregnant women. During pregnancy, women should consume plenty of protein, vitamins, minerals, healthy fat, carbohydrates, fiber and excessive fluids. Apart from this, they are advised to drink enough water. Which can help prevent constipation and urinary tract infection. Even pregnant women should not forget to use alcohol.

Bigg Boss 14: Siddharth Shukla showering on Hina Khan, angry Hina started such class that even the housemates were shocked

India’s star female cricketer’s Kovid-19 report positive, out of T20 Challenger