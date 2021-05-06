The Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources stated that the procedures for appointing pregnant women in any of the ministries and federal entities are not stopped or affected at all because of her pregnancy, confirming that the appointment of the employee is done in accordance with the procedures approved in Federal Law No. 11 of 2008 regarding human resources in the Federal Government and its amendments, and its regulations Executive.

In response to the most common questions among users of its official website and its pages on social media platforms, the authority stated that according to the manual of human resources procedures, the law did not differentiate between men and women in the appointment procedures, as the general conditions for appointment mentioned in this regard are applied. According to the text of Article (20) of the executive regulations, concerned with the personal interview, as it is not permissible to appoint without conducting a personal interview with the candidate for the job by the concerned department, and the job candidate is not summoned from outside the country until after a telephone conversation with him.

She noted that, in exceptional cases, it is permissible to conduct a personal interview remotely through the Internet, while taking all necessary precautions to ensure the reliability of the results, and it is also permissible to arrange a remote interview with carefully selected candidates or with the knowledge of recruitment agencies with a global reputation.

The authority clarified that the federal entity may hold any tests or carry out any procedures to evaluate the candidate for the job according to the regulations and guides issued by the authority, provided that the most qualified candidates for the job are selected in terms of availability of job requirements, and the necessary personal and professional qualities, according to the job evaluation and description system.

She said: “During the final interview, the Human Resources Department provides the selected candidate with general information about the federal entity, in accordance with the procedures stipulated in the guidebook for the induction program for new employees in the federal government and the relevant evidence, and the federal entity may also provide a travel ticket for the candidate in case Bringing him in from outside the country, in addition to the residency costs, not exceeding three days.

She indicated that if the candidate accepts the appointment, an official letter will be sent with the job offer attached, indicating the position, grade, salary, and a copy of the employment contract for approval.

Appointment Authority

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources pointed out that the authority to issue a decision to appoint employees in the ministries and federal entities is either by a federal decree based on the approval of the Council of Ministers for the positions of Undersecretary and Director General in independent bodies, or by a decision of the Council of Ministers for the positions of Assistant Undersecretary and Executive Director in independent bodies, Finally, to the competent minister or whoever he authorizes in relation to appointing the rest of the jobs.

The personal interview, professional and personal aptitude tests, the most prominent recruitment mechanisms.





