Antonio Campos

Madero City / 19.06.2021 21:04:36

The social confinement by health contingency derived from covid-19, term caused an increase of up to 40 percent in unwanted pregnancies in minors of the oil city.

The director of Ciudad Madero Health Center, Juan Jesús Mena Méndez, pointed out that this puts teenage girls in serious danger because their body does not have the necessary nutrients to support a new life.

Noted that In recent months, health promoters have detected young women as young as 14 years old, present up to the second trimester of pregnancy, so it proceeds to integrate a scheme so that both his life and that of the fetus is not in danger.

“We have been noticing in our statistics of the monthly reports that we have had and the consultations have increased right now, approximately the young pregnant women, we are talking about adolescents of 14 and 15 to 18 years old, this is very worrying because the last conferences and talks that we have given the Dr. Gloria Molina for her it is very worrying that these types of pregnancies are high risk “.

He stressed that a serious problem that arises is because pregnant adolescents do not go to health institutions due to ignorance of the subject as well as fear of what their parents will say

“A lot of attention must be paid, mainly from adolescent-age mothers to come to their consultations to avoid morbidity and mortality so high that it may be occurring when there are no pregnancy controls in these types of patients.”

Mena Mendez He highlighted that among the factors that occur, this increase is due to the fact that many parents have to go to work and leave young girls alone and vulnerable to experience their sexuality without having adequate information.

“One of the main factors of the pandemic is staying at home, the opportunity to go out, or the parents and mothers who work in their family environment leave their children vulnerable and that is the result that can cause the increase in teenage pregnancies. ”.

He recognized that in the Mader City Health Centeror 18 patients have been registered that have been detected, and most of them did not come to be seen in time for fear, they reach the second trimester of pregnancy sometimes already with complications or already almost in the phase of the full product of 40 weeks and need immediate urgent care.

“The sectors where there are more cases of pregnant adolescents are in vulnerable neighborhoods, in the Miramapolis, Sahop, Chipus, Emiliano Zapata and the margins of Madero City”.

