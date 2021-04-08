Pregnancies Finland still has the fewest abortions in the Nordic countries, almost all medicated

Finland currently has the strictest abortion legislation in the Nordic countries.

In Finland The number of abortions is still the lowest in the Nordic countries, according to recent figures from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

In Finland, there were 7.7 abortions in 2019 per thousand women of childbearing age (15–49 years). In Sweden, which has the most interruptions, the figure was 16.4. In 2019, a total of approximately 57,000 abortions were performed in Finland, Sweden and Norway.

In Finland, almost all abortions (97.7%) are performed medically. The lowest share was in Denmark (77.6%). In Finland, medical discontinuation was introduced in 2000.

“Medical abortion is usually possible to do at least in part at home, which streamlines the procedure from both a health care and a woman’s own perspective. Medication discontinuation is not interfering as a procedure, unlike suction scraping, ”says THL’s specialist Anna Heino in the bulletin.

Finland currently has the strictest abortion legislation in the Nordic countries, THL estimates. In Norway, Sweden and Denmark, early interruption has long been allowed at the request of a woman, and in Iceland this too became possible with a change in the law in September 2019.

Finnish legislation is also the strictest in Europe. According to THL even the current abortion law in Catholic Ireland is freer than in Finland.

In Finland, abortion at a woman’s own request is not possible by law. A woman must usually seek permission for an abortion from two doctors.