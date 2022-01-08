“A ‘re-edition’ of the total lockdown of 2020 is not sustainable, but surgical closures may be necessary and we must think about putting ourselves in this perspective and having responsible behavior as much as possible to avoid it “. This is the warning launched by Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the University of Milan. “In the manual, in the menu of things for the near future, we have to imagine” the lockdown risk, “certainly not the absolute risk of 2020 – says the expert at Adnkronos Health – We have a challenge ahead which will be the reopening of schools and an effort is needed. everyone, institutions and families together. We will have to see what the trend of the curve will be because we will arrive at a very important number of cases “.

“I hope – he continues – that it can only be a more surgical action and linked to situations such as that of Sicily, where the friends of Anpas”, the National Association of Public Aid of which Pregliasco is president, “have helped open field hospitals. ” “On the other hand, a lockdown as heavy as that of 2020 is not”. For Pregliasco the modality of action must be another: “We must take into account a mitigation of the diffusion” of Sars-CoV-2. “We can only govern a spread in the time of the cases, so as not to leave the virus to do what it wants”.

And on the basis of this perspective of surgical measures that may be necessary, “we must have a behavior of common sense – urges Pregliasco – It all depends on how we manage this moment. We must do it with common sense and progression. And the next few weeks, until the end of January, will be decisive “for the fate of the epidemic.” The possibility of closures is an option to be taken into account, knowing that it can be there and making sure to behave more responsible to prevent this from happening “.