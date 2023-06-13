Genoa – Hello, Pregliasco, can you speak?

“Yes, certainly. I’m still here at Le Mans, a little tired».

What is he still doing there?

“There are checks for the approval of the result”.

In the sense that it is sub iudice?

“But no, it’s just the normal procedure, they check that everything has been done according to the rules, we’re calm.”

The result of the year, for Ferrari, is safe. The victory at Le Mans in the centenary edition of the 24 Hours with the Hypercar 499P which sparked enthusiasm in the Maranello house and among the fans, is unquestionable. The team manager of this triumph is Batti Pregliasco, from Millesimo (Savona). And he is calm. «Not like the time when, precisely at Le Mans, we lost due to the uneven weight of a valve spring…».

Ferrari’s victory went around the world. When and how was the project born?

«With the changes to the prototype categories, which until last year were mixed cars. You could have an engine from one manufacturer and a chassis from another. And it had no appeal. This car, on the other hand, is all Ferrari: it takes on another connotation, and another appeal».

When did you leave?

«On 3 August the car was grounded and we have never stopped since then. We worked in the summer, around Christmas, always. Since you can’t test cars at Le Mans, because they are partly public roads, we tried elsewhere. Then came the first positive results, pole in the USA, podiums in Portimao and Spa. And confidence grew».

Until Sunday’s result…

“We were scared away by success, because of the batteries.”

Beat Pregliasco, 56, Ferrari team manager

What happened?

«Charging problems, there are two lithium batteries with as many lights that must remain green and instead they were red. It happens that the battery overheats and can explode, as for the mobile phone, same process».

What have you done?

«Power cycle, we stopped and restarted the car».

Turn off and on again?

«It’s not that simple, there were ten engineers to do that manoeuvre. The first failed, the second went well and we won».

What are the secrets of success in France?

«First of all, a project done well by Ferrari. The car is beautiful, space aerodynamics. The experiences of Formula 1 gave added value, the team working on the car consisted of 18 engineers, each of whom gave their best. Then we worked hard. Finally, the team is very close-knit».

How difficult is a race like the 24 Hours?

«Many. You can lose it for the failure of an engine that costs one hundred thousand euros as for that of a piece that is worth one. One year we lost it to a breakdown a kilometer from the finish. We could have crossed the finish line in reverse, because the car went in reverse, but the regulation forbids it. Then there’s a 14 km track, for example this time it was raining on one side and not on the other. Strategy matters a lot, with 70 cars on the track you have to evaluate everything, the safety cars, the pit stops, the asphalt. For 24 hours you never stop thinking, everything can be an occasion or an inc…”.

You were a pilot, have you ever raced it?

«Not this one, I did Daytona, Spa. I miss Le Mans. When I had to race it, the American who was with me destroyed the car. So I didn’t go. But I met my wife Natasja who ran a hotel».

What party was it after the checkered flag?

“Beautiful, so many people. There were happy John and Lapo Elkann, Charles Leclerc and Vasseur who I didn’t know and is very nice. All in all, a good time.”

We saw LeBron James, too…

«He was at the start, he gave the green light. I was close to him, I reach his belly. There was great confusion. The circuit sold around ten thousand tickets for the starting grid. They are tickets that cost 680 euros each. And we’re only talking about the grid, not the tickets for the circuit. This is to say the value and importance that a race like the 24 Hours of Le Mans has».

After this result, even more so, why is Ferrari no longer able to win in Formula 1?

«Winning is not easy, in sport there are also opponents. It’s not that, because we won here, we have to think that Toyota are morons. They must have done their thing well too but they lost the race anyway. Making a championship is very complicated, you have to make decisions on the spot which then maybe turn out to be wrong. And then there’s also the fact that you’re Ferrari and you can always do one thing only: to win indeed».