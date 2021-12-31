“I imagine a 2022 still ‘in mask’, with the need to continue to respect the new anti-Covid ‘etiquette’, but with the possibility of a better coexistence with the virus”. Virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan, hopes it for the coming year. “I also hope in the efficacy and availability of antiviral drugs that will serve as a complement to vaccines” to counter Sars-CoV-2, he tells Adnkronos Health.

The doctor’s hope for the new year “can only relate to my passion, the study of influenza – he explains – In fact, already with the interventions implemented against Covid-19 we have understood the need for greater responsibility towards respiratory diseases. Once we looked strange at the Orientals who came to us wearing masks, now we are asked to do the same “and also for the future we will be called to coexist with the new invisible enemy. After all, “once with the flu we went to work anyway”, explains Pregliasco. “Here – he concludes – for 2022 I am confident in a new focus on respiratory diseases due to the weight they have: perhaps a low specific risk, but a significant effect on public health”.