Long-term consequences of a corona infection: How many people once infected with the coronavirus suffer from Long Covid cannot yet be measured. A doctor now names the symptoms.

Coronavirus pandemic: Quite a few previously infected people suffer from Long Covid.

The extent of the long-term corona consequences cannot yet be clearly measured.

A doctor explains the symptoms for Long Covid. Women in particular are therefore affected.

Munich / Wetzlar – two to 76 percent. That is a wide range. The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) compared studies looking at how many of the people who contracted the coronavirus suffer from long-term coronavirus consequences. It’s called Long Covid. According to the studies, two to 76 percent of those previously infected have it. At the end of March 2021, this still cannot be narrowed down more precisely.

Long Covid: The extent of the long-term corona consequences is difficult to narrow down

Claudia Ellert, senior physician for vascular surgery at the Lahn-Dill-Kliniken in Wetzlar, explains this. Not only is she a medical doctor, but according to her own statements, she also grapples with Long Covid.

That is why Ellert is also trying to narrow down the symptoms for the long-term corona consequences. The surgeon from Hessen now has her findings in a guest post for the news portal FOCUS Online written down.

“We are not dealing with individual cases!”

“The number of Covid sufferers is increasing. With them, the number of those who suffer from long-term health restrictions after an infection rises. In the meantime, the clinical picture is uniformly referred to as Long Covid, “explains Ellert in her article:” Behind it there is a whole host of symptoms that couldn’t be more different. “

Definition of diagnosis Long Covid according to physician Ellert: “When symptoms persist for more than twelve weeks and cannot be associated with any other illness.”

Ellert, who contracted Covid-19 herself in November 2020, is trying the Narrow down symptoms for Long Covid more precisely. Their findings can be summarized as follows:

Symptoms of Long Covid: tiredness, poor concentration, exhaustion – these are known long-term corona consequences

Post viral fatigue : Also called chronic fatigue syndrome. Fatigue comes from French and means tired. Even after light physical and / or mental strain, the patient feels exhausted. A drop in performance, for example at work or in sports, can be a consequence. Ellert describes it with: “I can no longer like I used to.” Approximately 60 percent of Long Covid patients have this symptom.

: Also called chronic fatigue syndrome. Fatigue comes from French and means tired. Even after light physical and / or mental strain, the patient feels exhausted. A drop in performance, for example at work or in sports, can be a consequence. Ellert describes it with: “I can no longer like I used to.” Approximately 60 percent of Long Covid patients have this symptom. Cognitive disorders: Long Covid patients sometimes have pronounced poor concentration. Attention decreases, as does memory.

Long Covid patients sometimes have pronounced poor concentration. Attention decreases, as does memory. Recurring headache : Caused by disorders in the autonomic nervous system.

: Caused by disorders in the autonomic nervous system. Incapacity for work: The drop in performance could lead to an inability to work. Ellert refers to studies “which assume that almost 50 percent of the patients affected by Long Covid are unable to work, and one in five is unable to work. This over months ”.

The drop in performance could lead to an inability to work. Ellert refers to studies “which assume that almost 50 percent of the patients affected by Long Covid are unable to work, and one in five is unable to work. This over months ”. Women between 30 and 50 years of age are particularly affected by Long Covid, according to the studies known to them.

Ellert describes what stresses Long Covid patients in everyday life due to the long-term corona consequences. A recent UK study goes one step further in the results.

Findings about Long Covid: Many patients with long-term corona consequences have to go back to the hospital

Researchers from University College London, the Office for National Statistics and the University of Leicester had noisy The Guardian most recently examined the medical records of 48,000 people who had to be treated in hospital for an infection. The result: almost a third of the patients had to go back to the hospital in the months that followed, and every eighth patient died during the same period. (pm)

