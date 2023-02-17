He preferential lane begins to cause shocks and is not yet formally applied. According to the municipal authorities, it is currently in the socialization stage, a situation that has aroused rejection from some citizens because they are no longer allowed to park where they usually did, and from merchants on the avenue Juan Carrascowho argue that their sales plummeted as a result of this project, precisely because their clients have no space to stop.

The mayor of Mazatlan, edgar gonzalez, points out that the merchants’ demonstrations are due to resistance to change, and asked them to give themselves the opportunity to test the project, which, on the other hand, is supported by other people. The intention of the authority is to improve urban mobility in the conflictive avenues Mexican Army and Juan Carrasco. Now it is up to citizens to do their part to advance as a society on this issue.

We recommend you read: