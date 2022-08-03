Mexico.- This Tuesday the Cougars took flight to BarcelonaSpain, place where the Catalan team will be mediated by the Joan Gamper Trophybut the game has not yet taken place and the controversy has arisen in the preferences that the university team has had with certain players on the squad, since those with more experience were given preferential treatment by letting them travel in first class while those with more experience Young people sent them as tourists, which has sparked criticism on networks.

Through the social networks of Pumas and of some players it has been possible to see that they have started the flight to Spain but it did not go unnoticed that some footballers were treated differently from the rest of the team and it is that in the images that they themselves shared you can see how they enjoy the first class while another group has to go like any other passenger but what caused the most outrage is the issue that the young people were the ones who were relegated by the club.

players like Daniel Alves, Adrian AldreteEfraín Velarde among others appeared in a comfortable seat, while the young homegrown players in a normal seat without many comforts for a flight that can last just over 11 hours, which could bring them a big problem when resting that even could develop some lesions.

Pumas players in first class on their flight to Barcelona | Photo: Special

The team has not been present before the criticism of the fans for having separated the club, what if it is that they are already in Barcelona and have moved to their hotel where they will have the rest of the day off from this Thursday have their first practice ahead of the match on August 7 where they will seek to be the first team to win the two most important soccer trophies such as the Santiago Bernabéu and the Joan Gamper.

Youth players travel in tourist far from the experienced ones | Photo: Special

Pumas will have a month of August full of activity with great weight because in addition to facing one of the best teams in Europe they will also have to do it with a series of important teams from the MX League such as América, San Luis, Santos, Tigres and Chivas and all in just 20 days.