Isn’t that public transport just way too expensive?

What will you buy after your current car and how much will it cost? The 2024-2025 addition, where is that going? Not to mention road pricing, what will it cost? All legitimate questions for the (near) future. But we’re looking for it a little closer in time. What if you have to go somewhere tomorrow, is public transport an option?

Public transport is an option, right?

Recently a few trips passed by where we could just as well opt for Public Transport instead of the car. However, the Public Transport option was always rejected due to the combination of longer travel time + higher costs. No, we mean MUCH HIGHER cost. We describe some examples and use the (price) information from 9292.nl.

To the beach with public transport

Yippie, the long-awaited metro/train connection to Hoek van Holland Beach is finally ready after years of delay. For most people in the Rotterdam region, it is still the closest option to go to the beach. Berkel en Rodenrijs, where our office is located, has a number of metro stations, so that should work out, a trip to Hoek van Holland Beach. So became 9292.nl opened to see how long that journey would take with 2 adults and a 9 year old child.

Distance by car 35 km

travel time by car (without traffic jams) approximately 40 minutes

travel time by metro to HvH beach: approximately 1 hour (including 1 x transfer)

Looking at the price per ticket for an adult for this ride, we see that there is no off-peak rate in the metro (nice that the train has become a metro…) and that therefore amounts to 2 adults and a child under 12 years (34 % discount) at 2 times € 7.65 + 1 time € 5.05 (34% discount) = € 20.35 (one way!). So the return ticket would come to us €40.70. If you have more children, this receipt will increase of course.

Our comparison with the car stopped immediately here, because there is a fully tanked Autoblog Garage Mazda CX-5 at the door (There are about 1.25 million lease cars in NL, so that situation is not really exceptional…) And € 40 felt therefore as a waste.

But let’s assume a 70 km drive by car (because we also want to go back). Even then you can let go of all kinds of ‘kilometre prices’. But in 2023 many people will think. What will it cost me in gas for that ride and what will parking cost? The latter is easy, because it is free at Hoek van Holland Strand. That is not the case everywhere.

Fuel will be somewhere between 3 and 8 liters of fuel, so somewhere between € 5.50 and € 17.50. Depending on fuel prices and consumption. If you do this trip electrically, we are guessing that in 9 out of 10 cases the employer ALSO pays those costs.

Our conclusion? We went by car. But during a hot summer day where you probably have to queue for a long time to the beach? Then we just leave a little earlier BY CAR!

To Schiphol by public transport

We need to fly at 8am for a few (4) days. At such a moment you open 9292.nl very carefully to see if public transport is already running more than 3 hours before that time. This turned out to be half the case, so here too we made the calculation for that air-city trip with the family.

distance by car 54 km

travel time by car (without traffic jams) approximately 40 minutes

travel time by metro/train to Schiphol: 50 minutes (including 2 transfers)

Because the journey takes place before 9 am (outward journey), there is a discount on the train part, not on the metro part (Of course…). The calculation was:

Metro there and back: 4 * € 3.70 + 2 * 2.44 (34% discount) = €19.68 (subway)

Train there: 3* € 5.76 (reduction rate) = € 17.28 (train to off-peak rate)

Return train: 2* € 9.60 + 1* € 5.76 (reduction rate) = € 24.96 (train back)

Total for 3 people with public transport to Schiphol and back €61.92

That feels like a lot of money, on the other hand you certainly can’t have a taxi drive for it, not even with a special Schiphol rate.

But parking is not affordable at Schiphol, is it?

The ultimate tip is still, find a family member and have them drop you off at Schiphol with your lease car or your own car. That costs the least and you have the greatest chance that the outward and return journey is precisely tailored to your needs.

But you can certainly just park at Schiphol for ‘normal’ money. The trick is very simple. You have to reserve. If you don’t, you are really a thief of your own wallet. We go back to our example.

2 weeks before our Schiphol trip we consult the website of Schiphol itself. Of course there are also other parking providers around Schiphol, but that is a completely different story…

You actually want to be in P1, of course, then you walk directly into the departure hall. P3 is also fine, but that’s a 5 minute shuttle bus ride. Not something you look forward to at 6am in the morning. In our example, we have to park from Friday morning to Monday at the end of the afternoon. P3 cheerfully indicates € 99 as the rate for that period and P1 itself € 293. But beware, those are the prices when you don’t make a reservation. Booking 2 weeks before the trip certainly paid off. With reservation, the price of P3 fell to € 44 and that of P1 even from 293 to 63 euros. Booking even earlier would have resulted in an even lower rate.

In our case, the car also won here because the fully-fueled lease car is parked here. But what if that’s not the case? In terms of fuel costs, you would lose between 5 and 12 liters for approximately 110 km (round trip). So somewhere between €9 and €24. This made the uncertain public transport connection (because early in the morning, no leeway) in our most favorable case almost as cheap as by car.

Well, for us it was a case of preferring the car. Especially because in the week of travel the train timetable around Amsterdam did not seem to be really reliable.

Public Transport, what would make it better?

Just 2 examples for our specific case. The fact that parking at Schiphol can in various cases be cheaper than public transport costs is particularly remarkable.

As far as I’m concerned, how could they make public transport, especially to Schiphol, more attractive? Firstly, just keep driving 24 hours a day and also always have to include the train journey to Schiphol when you buy a plane ticket. Just as was often the case with many events (in the past). But hey, not everyone agrees 😉

disclaimer: the above calculations are based on the information provided by 9292.nl and yes, of course, the situation will get better for public transport with fewer people traveling and worse with more people traveling. Not to mention people who, for example, have to travel from Limburg (hi Tom!) to Schiphol.

photo credit: When we were writing this article came car rental company Enterprise with a new campaign at the public transport stations around Amsterdam, the message connected nicely. And yes, you can also rent a car from Enterprise if you prefer to go by car.

