“I am proud to conclude my professional career as Prefect of Palermo, an unexpected assignment for which I am grateful to my administration for believing in my human and professional abilities. It was a beautiful and exhilarating experience.” With these words, the Prefect of Palermo, Maria Teresa Cucinotta, greeted the authorities at Villa Pajno at the end of her professional assignment. In a few days Prefect Cucinotta will retire having reached the age limit. “Since my inauguration I have received a warmth and appreciation from the city that I did not expect – he says without hiding his emotion – I cannot help but remember the period of the pandemic, which required so much sacrifice and commitment from society and the institutions. A period that I lived in Lecce”. “A career that has accustomed me from the first moment to facing any type of emergency, finding solutions without hesitation, leveraging my skills that I have had the opportunity to refine over time”, says the Prefect again.

“Among the many experiences I had, I want to remember the massacres in Capaci and Via D’Amelio. It was a shocking moment for our lives and the life of Palermo. Experiencing it from within the Prefecture was a real shock – recalls the Prefect Cucinotta – I was an official on duty at the Cabinet Office and I received the phone call. They told me: ‘Doctor, there was an explosion at the cement plant. Judge Falcone happened to be passing by there’. No one could have imagined that it was an attack, and what an attack.”

“I would like to extend a thought to all the victims of the mafia”, also remembering and thanking the relatives of the victims present at Villa Pajno. “I carried out the role of Prefect with an all-encompassing commitment, an experience that enriched me professionally and humanly, which required constant commitment – he continues – I did it to the best of my abilities with the conviction of being able to make a contribution to promote positive changes”. “The Prefectures also act as institutions safeguarding legality to defend the legal economy from the interference of organized crime”. Graduated in Law in 1980, Teresa Cucinotta has had a career in the civil administration staff of the Interior since 1985 and served for three years at the prefecture of Messina. From 1988 until 2007 you served at the prefecture of Palermo. From March 2001 to January 2002 you held the position of head of the office of the commissioner delegate for the Sicily and Minor Islands Water Emergency. Subsequently, during 2002, you carried out special assignments at the Civil Protection office. From 12 November 2007 to 2 September 2010 you held the position of vice prefect vicar of Syracuse and from 3 September 2010 you assumed the position of deputy of the prefecture of Palermo. On 30 December 2013 she was appointed prefect and from 5 January 2015 she was appointed to Caltanissetta. Since 15 October 2018 she has been prefect in Lecce, and before arriving in Palermo, her city of origin and where she lives, she was prefect in Catanzaro.