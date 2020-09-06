Highlights: Preeti Sudan gets huge responsibility in World Health Organization, included in special panel

WHO panel governs preparedness and response against epidemic

Priti was the secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare till 31 July 2020.

The government gave a three-month extension due to Corona virus in April



Preeti Sudan, who was the Secretary in the Ministry of Health, has been included in a special panel by the World Health Organization. Eleven people from all over the world have been included in this panel, prepared for and dealing with the epidemic. Sudan was the secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare till 31 July 2020. The decision to include him in the panel was made by his presidents – former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clarke and former Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

She was ahead in the fight against Corona

Sudan was one of the soldiers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was on the front in the fight against Corona. As health secretary, she constantly contacted the states and tried to stop the corona containment. She used to coordinate between all the departments to ensure that the Covid policies of the Center were properly followed. Apart from this, Preeti has also played an important role in implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Studied from renowned universities

Hailing from Haryana, Priti graduated in English and received a master’s degree in economics and then an M.Phil. He has also done a course in social policy and planning from the London School of Economics. Learn the tricks of public finance management in Washington. Preeti, a university topper, was a 1983 batch IAS officer. Their cadre was Andhra Pradesh. His first posting was in the Assistant Collector’s Sp. She has also been a World Bank Consultant.

Human face was seen during Kerala flood

Preeti Sudan took care of the help when Kerala was flooded in 2019. The kind of policies that he formulated were well appreciated in public as well as his colleagues. Preeti developed a mechanism to prevent the spread of diseases after the floods, thousands of people present in relief camps were protected. At that time, she was also handling health and medical services.