The Women who suffered preeclampsia during pregnancy or childbirth have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure, acute myocardial infarction and cerebrovascular events, as well as death from any of these causes.

Preeclampsia is a condition characterized by elevated blood pressure during pregnancy. which can compromise the life of the woman and the fetus. In the world it occurs in up to 10 percent of pregnant people and causes approximately 50,000 deaths annually, making it the main cause of maternal death.

The National Institute of Perinatology “Isidro Espinosa de los Reyes” (INPer) of the Ministry of Health, announced that, in Mexico, the incidence of preeclampsia is 47.3 per thousand births.

To reduce the risks, it is important to plan the pregnancy with measures such as adequate nutrition, weight control, physical activity, birth control and medical care from a gynecology specialist..

Scientific evidence shows that the consumption of acetylsalicylic acid with timely prescription during pregnancy, to candidate patients, reduces the risk of preeclampsia by up to 70 percent; However, it must be under medical supervision, because not all patients benefit from this treatment and in some it may even generate greater risk.

Another cardiovascular disease during pregnancy is peripartum cardiomyopathyalso called heart failure, which can prevent women from becoming pregnant again.

Early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases during pregnancy reduces maternal mortality and reduces future health damage.

The Cardiovascular diseases are increasing in womenespecially high blood pressure, myocardial infarction and heart failure, so that 90 percent of those over 80 years of age suffer from high blood pressure, a health problem that begins, on average, after the age of 40. .

The institute highlights the need to generate a culture of prevention with periodic medical check-ups, identification of risk factors and timely detection.

The prevention of cardiovascular diseases involves weight control, a diet low in fat, sugar and salt, avoiding smoking and carrying out an exercise routine with intermediate and aerobic intensity combined with strength exercises for at least 150 minutes a week.