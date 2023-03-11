Predictions | Winter weather continues everywhere in Finland

It will cool down in the middle of the week, but probably only temporarily.

Winter weather will continue all over Finland for at least the weekend and Monday, says the meteorologist on duty Iris Viljamaa From the Institute of Meteorology.

In the southern and eastern parts of the country, it will snow during the weekend. In Eastern Finland, 8–10 centimeters of new snow may arrive by Sunday evening, a couple of centimeters of snow are expected in the south.

The frost stays around 5-8 degrees in the south, but in the east the frost can be a bit more intense.

The bitter cold continues in the north as well.

On the night between Friday and Saturday, the Utsjoki–Kevo measuring station reached close to the coldest readings of the winter, when 34.8 degrees below zero were measured there.

Monday evening however, it is already starting to cool down in the southern and western parts of the country.

“It can be up to five plus degrees during the day, and the snow melts efficiently. By Wednesday, the zero limit will rise to the height of Oulu and Kainuu,” says Viljamaa.

The readings on the meter do not fall clearly to the freezing side, even at night.

The fire frosts are also receding in Lapland, but wintery frosty weather is still expected throughout the week, says Viljamaa.

Although in the south the sun can shine in the middle of the week and the eaves drip, it’s not a good idea to put the top coat in storage just yet.

According to Viljamaa, the weather is very likely to get cold again from the end of the week.