This Monday Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the draw of Tris which offers you the opportunity to win from 5 to 50 thousand pesos.
Tris is the cheapest draw of Pronósticos, because you can place your bet from just $1 pesos, selecting 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 digits.
Depending on the mode you select, your opportunity to earn more money may increase.
Tris Results 07/15/24
– HALF DAY| 85789.
– THREE O’CLOCK| 88246.
– EXTRA| 76177.
– SEVEN O’CLOCK| 49400.
– CLASSIC|
To participate, you should know that Tris’s urns will choose 5 numbers at random, to form a 5-digit number that, when matched with the numbers on your ticket or proof of participation in strict order, could make you win a lot of money.
Tris offers the opportunity to test your luck five times a day in the ‘Midday, Three o’clock, Extra, Seven o’clock, Classic’ draws.
