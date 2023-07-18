This lon July 17 Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the tris draw which offers you the opportunity to win from 5 to 50 thousand pesos.

sad is the cheapest betting drawbecause you can place your bet from only $1 pesos, selecting 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 digits.

Depending on the modality you select, your opportunity to earn more money may increase.

Results Tris 07/17/2023

HALF DAY | 91772

OF THE THREE | 34176

BONUSES | 91838

OF SEVEN | 23292

CLASSIC |

To participate, you should know that Tris urns will choose 5 random numbersto form a 5-digit figure that, when matching the numbers on your ticket or proof of participation in strict order, can make you earn a lot of money.

Tris offers the opportunity to try your luck five times a day in the ‘Half Day, Three, Extra, Seven, Classic’ draws.