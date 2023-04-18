Mexico.- This Monday, April 17, Pronósticos para la Asistencia Pública carried out the Tris and Chispazo raffle in which attractive prizes of several thousand pesos are awarded.

To participate in these or any other Tris raffle, you can do it through the official forecasting agencies or via the internet.

These Forecast draws are held every day of the week based on the official schedule and have a cost per bet of 1 and 10 pesos.

Tris and Spark Result

sad

HALF DAY | 29665

OF THE THREE | 53374

BONUSES | 89458

OF SEVEN | 35156

CLASSIC |

Spark

OF THE THREE | 04 08 09 15 16

CLASSIC |

It should be remembered that the millionaire draws of Forecasts such as Melate and Melate Retro are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

To participate in these raffles, the dynamics are the same as in other betting games, since you only have to enter your bet, which has a value of 10 and 30 pesos.