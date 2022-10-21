Mexico.- Forecasts for Public Assistancecarried out this Thursday, October 20, one more day of great raffles with prizes of thousands of pesos, which could be yours if you hit the winning combination.

On this day, Pronósticos celebrated the Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato games, which take place throughout the week in relation to the official calendar of the national betting agency.

Tris Results

HALF DAY | 06103

OF THE THREE| 91236

EXTRA| 16380

OF THE SEVEN | 44673

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

OF THE THREE | 02 05 12 18 28

CLASSIC|

Cat Win Results

It should be remembered that the predictable games, Melate Retro and Melate Revancha y Revanchita are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. These draws give you the opportunity to become millionaires by matching the winning combination.

To participate in these games, you can do so with a minimum bet of 10 or 15 pesos, as long as you choose to participate in a single game, since if you agree to participate in Revancha and Revanchita the price of the ticket is 30 pesos per complete game.

