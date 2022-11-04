Mexico.- This Thursday, November 3, Forecasts for Public Assistance held the raffle Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato in which he distributed thousands of pesos in prizes.

On this day, the available games allow you to win thousands of pesos in prizes with bets of 1 peso for Tris and 10 pesos in the draws of Chispazo and Win Cat.

Tris Results

HALF DAY | 24470

OF NAS THREE| 37818

EXTRA| 01412

OF THE SEVEN|

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

OF THE THREE | 03, 17, 19, 23, 28

CLASSIC|

Cat Win Results

It should be remembered that the Melate, Revancha y Revanchita and Melate Retro draws are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In these games you have the opportunity to win an accumulated millionaire bag just by making a bet of 10 or 30 pesos.

“This note will be updated as the results are released by Forecasts”