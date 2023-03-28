Mexico.- This Monday, March 27, Prognosticos para la Asistencia Pública carried out the raffles for sad and sparkin which you can earn thousands of pesos.

To participate in these raffles, you can do so by entering your bet in the official forecasting agencies or online.

These raffles have a participation cost of 1 and 10 pesos, the more bets you enter, the greater your chance of winning.

Sad Result

HALF DAY | 35192

OF THE THREE | 88761

EXTRA| 89942

SEVEN | 04429

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

OF THE THREE | 03, 06, 08, 11, 15

CLASSIC|

It should be remembered that the millionaire raffles of Forecasts such as Melate and Melate Retro are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

