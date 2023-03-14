Mexico.- This Monday, March 13, Forecasts for Public Assistance held the raffles sad and sparkin which you can win excellent prizes of several thousand pesos.

To participate in these raffles, you can do it through the official points of sale present throughout the Mexican Republic or via the internet.

Tris has a participation cost per bet of 1 peso and Chispazo of 10 pesos and in both draws you have a great opportunity to win excellent prizes just by entering your lucky numbers.

Tris Results

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

It should be remembered that the Millionaire Forecast draws, such as Melate and Mete Retro are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It may interest you:

These raffles have a participation cost of 10 and 30 pesos and through them you have the opportunity to become a millionaire.