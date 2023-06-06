Forecasts for Public Assistance celebrated this day the Tris and Chispazo raffles in which it offers excellent prizes of several thousand pesos.

These raffles offer you the opportunity to win prizes every day by entering a bet with a value of 1 and 10 pesos.

To participate in these or any other betting raffleyou can do it through the official sales agencies located throughout the Mexican Republic or via the internet.

Winners Forecasts 06/05/2023

Tris Results

HALF DAY | 68223

OF THE THREE | 20494

EXTRA| 50384

SEVEN | 54201

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

OF THE THREE | 04 11 15 20 24

CLASSIC|

It should be remembered that the Millionaire Forecast Giveaways, such as Melate and Melate Retro are played on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These games have a cost per participation of 10 and 30 pesos.