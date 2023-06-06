Forecasts for Public Assistance celebrated this day the Tris and Chispazo raffles in which it offers excellent prizes of several thousand pesos.
These raffles offer you the opportunity to win prizes every day by entering a bet with a value of 1 and 10 pesos.
To participate in these or any other betting raffleyou can do it through the official sales agencies located throughout the Mexican Republic or via the internet.
Winners Forecasts 06/05/2023
Tris Results
HALF DAY | 68223
OF THE THREE | 20494
EXTRA| 50384
SEVEN | 54201
CLASSIC|
Spark Results
OF THE THREE | 04 11 15 20 24
CLASSIC|
It should be remembered that the Millionaire Forecast Giveaways, such as Melate and Melate Retro are played on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These games have a cost per participation of 10 and 30 pesos.
