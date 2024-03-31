This Sunday Forecasts for Public Assistance held the Tris raffle which offers you the opportunity to win from 5 to 50 thousand pesos.
Tris is the cheapest Predictions draw, because you can place your bet from only $1 pesos, selecting 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 digits.
Depending on the modality you select, your opportunity to earn more money may increase.
Tris Results
- HALF DAY| 01480
- OF THE THREE | 73220
- EXTRA| 81478
- OF THE SEVEN | 03233
- CLASSIC| 03977
To participate, you should know that the Tris polls will choose 5 numbers at random, to form a 5-digit number that, when matching the numbers on your ticket or participation certificates in strict order, can make you win a lot of money.
Tris offers the opportunity to try your luck five times a day in the 'Half Day, Three, Extra, Seven, Classic' draws.
