Forecasts for Public Assistance held this Wednesday the raffle approved by the betting house, Melate, Revenge and Revanchita which today has a accumulated wealth of millions.

Melate, Revancha and Revanchita is the favorite draw of Pronósticos and this game is held on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays after the sales close, which is executed automatically at 9:15 p.m.

This draw has a participation cost of 30 pesos and to play you only have to randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is called additional number.

Results 07/17/24 | 3927

Results will be updated as soon as they are ready.

To win, the numbers on your ticket must match at least two natural numbers; the more numbers that match, the bigger your prize.