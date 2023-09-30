Forecasts for Public Assistance held the draw this Friday, September 29 consent of the betting house, Melate, Revancha and Revanchita that today has an accumulated bag that could make you a millionaire.

Melate, Revancha and Revanchita is the preferred draw of Forecasts and this game is held on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays after sales close, which runs automatically at 9:15 p.m.

This draw has a participation cost of 30 pesos and to play you only have to randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural and the seventh is called additional number.

Melate, Revancha and Revanchita Results 09/29/23

Melate|

Revenge|

Revanchita|

To win, the numbers on your wheel must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, the greater your prize.