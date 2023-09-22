Forecasts for Public Assistance held this Friday the consensual draw of the betting house, Melate, Revancha and Revanchita, which today has an accumulated purse of 469 million pesos.

Melate, Revancha y Revanchita is the preferred Predictions draw and this game is held on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays after the closing of sales. runs automatically at 9:15 p.m.

This raffle has a participation cost of 30 pesos and to play you only have to choose 7 numbers at random that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural and the seventh is called additional number.

Melate, Revancha and Revanchita Results 09/22/23

Melate|

Revenge|

Revanchita|

To win, the numbers on your wheel must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, the greater your prize.