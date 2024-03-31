Forecasts for Public Assistance held the betting house's consented draw this Friday, Melate, Revancha and Revanchita which today has an accumulated purse of 523 million pesos.
Melate, Revancha y Revanchita is the preferred Predictions draw and this game is held on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays after the closing of sales. runs automatically at 9:15 p.m.
This draw has a participation cost of 30 pesos and to play you only have to randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural and the seventh is called additional number.
- Melate|
- Revenge|
- Revanchita|
To win, the numbers on your wheel must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, the greater your prize.
