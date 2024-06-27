Forecasts for Public Assistance held the betting house’s consented draw this Wednesday, Melate, Revancha and Revanchita which today has a millionaire accumulated purse.

Melate, Revancha and Revanchita is the preferred draw of Forecasts and this game is held on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays after sales close, which runs automatically at 9:15 p.m.

This draw has a participation cost of 30 pesos and to play you only have to randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural and the seventh is called additional number.

Results 06/26/24 | 3918

Results will be updated as soon as they are ready.

To win, the numbers on your wheel must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, the greater your prize.