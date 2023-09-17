This Saturday Public Assistance Forecasts held the Melate Retro raffle in which a prize of 5 million pesos.

Melate Retro is a game that you can buy every day of the year, it is drawn on Tuesdays and Saturdays after sales close, which is done automatically in the time of 9:15 p.m.

In Melate Retro the urn will randomly choose 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 numbersSelected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number.

Melate Retro Result

Result|

To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of one natural number and the additional one. If more numbers match, the bigger your prize will be.

This note will be updated as the results are revealed by Forecasts for Public Assistance.

